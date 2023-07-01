StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 372 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

