StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $245.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.