StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

