StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

