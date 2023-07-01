StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

