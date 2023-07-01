StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.