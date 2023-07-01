StockNews.com Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Buy”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

FIZZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 373,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

