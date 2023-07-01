StockNews.com Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Sleep Number by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 91,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile



Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

