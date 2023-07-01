StockNews.com Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

