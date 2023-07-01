StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

