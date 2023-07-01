StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

