Stifel Nicolaus Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

