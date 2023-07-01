Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Stem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.