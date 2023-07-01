Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 441.3 days.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

