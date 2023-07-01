Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.90 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $80.44 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00343781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00940767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00549547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00067961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00158145 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,794,220 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

