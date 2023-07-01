StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $4.24. StealthGas shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 268,957 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GASS. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

