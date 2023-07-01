Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0261

Status (SNT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $100.61 million and $6.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.09 or 1.00003989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02352318 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,140,003.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

