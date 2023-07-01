STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.45 million and $3.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

