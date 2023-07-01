STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.00 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

