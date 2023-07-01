S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

