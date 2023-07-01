Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the May 31st total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 234,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,764. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 223.84% and a negative net margin of 104.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SBEV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
