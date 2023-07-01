Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the May 31st total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 234,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,764. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 223.84% and a negative net margin of 104.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBEV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.