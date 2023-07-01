SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

