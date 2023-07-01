SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

