SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Navalign LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Navalign LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

