SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,752 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPLG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

