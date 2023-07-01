SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after buying an additional 274,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

