SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.