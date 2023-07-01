SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

