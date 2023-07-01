SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) Announces $0.08 Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

