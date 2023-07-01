SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEMM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856. The company has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

