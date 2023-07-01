Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$814.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.023913 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

