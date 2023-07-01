SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
Shares of SPXXF stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.