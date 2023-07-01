SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SPXXF stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers mortgage, car, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services.

