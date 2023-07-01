Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Down 2%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued an “arm” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.75.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

