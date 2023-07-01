Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SOHOO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19.

Sotherly Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

