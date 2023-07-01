SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading 0.4% Higher

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.47. 3,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

