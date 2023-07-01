SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Update

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Performance

TWEB opened at $18.67 on Friday. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

