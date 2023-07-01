Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

