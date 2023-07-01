Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,391,900 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 4,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,252.9 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

