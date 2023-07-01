SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.55 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Up 8.9 %

SGH opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.