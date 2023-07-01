SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 8.9 %

SGH traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 3,329,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

