Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Slam by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 120,251 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Slam by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,934,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,338 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Slam by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 610,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 385,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 6,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,288. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

