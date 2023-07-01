Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

