Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
