SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 4,819 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 233,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,199. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

