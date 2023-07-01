SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $41,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,374. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

