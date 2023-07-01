SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.28. 3,444,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,893. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

