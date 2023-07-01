SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,428.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.