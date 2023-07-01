SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $55.19 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $294.05 million and $55.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23927547 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $23,735,197.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

