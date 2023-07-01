Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
SMPL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods
In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 in the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Featured Articles
