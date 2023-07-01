Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SMPL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 in the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

