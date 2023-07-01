SimpliFi Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.