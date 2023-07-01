SimpliFi Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

