SimpliFi Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

